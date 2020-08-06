Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Millar

Notice Condolences

Christine Millar Notice
MILLAR Christine Peacefully passed away on
21st July 2020 aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of James. Much loved mum of Ian and Lisa and stepmother
of Antony, Susan and Janet. A dearly loved nan of Andrew, Jason and Connor who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 18th August at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -