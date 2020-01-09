Home

Christopher Allen Notice
ALLEN Christopher
'Chris'
'Chitty' Passed away peacefully
in his sleep at home on
30th December 2019, aged 64 years.
A loving dad of
Becky, Lizzy and Charlie,
a special brother,
a loving father-in-law and
a dearest 'grandad Dory'
also a loving friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on Friday
17th January 2020 at 09.30am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations, if desired, may be made at the service for Save the Children.
All further enquiries to CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 76336
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
