FLOOD Christopher
('Little Chris') Suddenly but peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on
21st September 2020, aged 70 years.
Much loved dad, also a special and devoted little grandad.
Chris was a proud business owner
and a loyal friend to all.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 13th October, at Peterborough Crematorium. For any friends and neighbours that may wish to pay their respects to Chris, the funeral cortege will be at the home address at 9:55 am. Flowers welcome to Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020