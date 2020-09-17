Home

MATTHEWS Christopher
(Chris) Passed away
peacefully at home on
6th September 2020
aged 74 years,
with his family beside him.
A loving Husband to Lesley,
beloved Brother to Jayne
and Jacqueline and a beloved
Son to Renee.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A small family service will be held on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at Fenland Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Prostate Cancer UK (prostatecanceruk.org).
Enquiries be made to
H E Bull & Son,
61 Inhams Road,
Whittlesey,
PE7 1TT Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
