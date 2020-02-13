|
|
|
Roberts Clifton Sadly passed away peacefully on the 21st of January 2020, aged 85.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday 21st February 2020 at
St. Marks Church, Lincoln Road, Peterborough at 11:30am, the burial will be held at Eastfield Cemetery at 12:30pm followed by a wake at
the Millenium Centre,
Dickens Street, Peterborough.
Clifton was much loved and is survived by his wife Syletha (Sy), daughters Patrice and Beverly, sons Julian,
Otis and Pele, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives.
He will be deeply missed by
his family, relatives, friends and everyone who knew him.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020