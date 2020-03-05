|
|
|
Wymer Colin Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 29th February 2020 at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Pat. Cherished dad, grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 19th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu can be made to
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall at the service
in Colin's memory.
All enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3LZ, Tel: 01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020