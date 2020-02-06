|
Grout Cyril Raymond Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
15th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Devoted husband, father and friend. Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. Aside from family flowers, Cyril's wish was for donations to be made to the Salvation Army at the service.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Thursday 20th February at 2pm.
Any enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020