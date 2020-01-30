|
CANN David Died peacefully on 20th January 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Delia.
Loving father of Hilary, Paula,
Sarah, Lindsay and a dear
grandad and brother.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th February, 1.30pm at
St Andrew's United Reformed Church, Netherton. Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations for Christian Aid
and the Alzheimer's Society,
may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020