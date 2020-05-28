|
|
|
Hodgson David Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th May 2020. Beloved brother and uncle, will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, comrades and congregation.
Due to current Covid circumstances,
a funeral service will be held for
close family only.
However, when possible,
a memorial service will be held at
St John's Church, Stanground.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being given to
St Johns Church, Stanground.
Rest in peace Dave.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 28, 2020