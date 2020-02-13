|
|
|
HOLDING David Arthur Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital on
27th January 2020, aged 73 years.
A brave and loving man,
David will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 21st February at 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
for the Oncology Day Unit at
Peterborough City Hospital,
where David was a Macmillan volunteer, may be given at the service.
Enquiries can be made to
Central England Co Operative Funeralcare,
Unit 4 Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, PE2 5TD
Tel 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020