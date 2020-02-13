Home

David Holding
David Holding

David Holding

Notice Condolences

David Holding Notice
HOLDING David Arthur Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital on
27th January 2020, aged 73 years.
A brave and loving man,
David will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 21st February at 11:30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
for the Oncology Day Unit at
Peterborough City Hospital,
where David was a Macmillan volunteer, may be given at the service.
Enquiries can be made to
Central England Co Operative Funeralcare,
Unit 4 Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, PE2 5TD
Tel 01733 370059
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
