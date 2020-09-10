|
|
|
PAPWORTH David Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
30th August 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Teresa,
cherished dad of Cheryl and Chris, loving grandad to Ashton and
father in law to Steve and Kathryn.
David will be greatly missed and
always remembered in our hearts xx.
The funeral service will be private
due to current circumstances.
Donations, if desired, in memory of David for Parkinson's UK may be sent
to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020