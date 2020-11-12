Home

ROOTHAM David George From Orton Waterville,
Peterborough,
passed away suddenly at
Peterborough City Hospital on
21st October 2020,
aged 78 years.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral will take place
for close family only on
Tuesday 17th November
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
in David's memory may be
sent directly to the RNLI.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
