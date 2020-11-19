|
Scholes David It is with great sadness
that the family announce the
peaceful passing of David at home
on 7th November 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Maggie
and loving father to
Robert, Edward and Tracey.
Much loved father in law
and brother in law.
He will be greatly missed
by his grandchildren, Amelia,
Peter, Kieran, Ruben, Keely,
Millie, Abbie, Archie, Jade
and all the family.
Due to current circumstances,
a private service will take place
at The Church of All Saints,
Polebrook on Wednesday
25th November 2020 followed
by an interment in
Polebrook Cemetery.
Flowers welcome,
donations if desired for
Haemotology/Oncology Ward
at Peterborough City Hospital
may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Nr Oundle,
Peterborough, PE8 5PS.
01832272269
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020