|
|
|
Shepperson David of Nassington,
aged 78 years.
Passed away 22nd August 2020.
David was preceded in death by his parents John and Edith Shepperson, sister Marjorie Taylor and
son Steven Shepperson.
Left to treasure memories of David are his children Mark Shepperson and Lynne (Joe) McNamara, grandchildren Luke and Jack Shepperson, Chase
and Riley McNamara.
A private funeral service will take place.
Donations if desired for the NHS may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020