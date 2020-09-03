Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Resources
More Obituaries for David Shepperson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Shepperson

Notice Condolences

David Shepperson Notice
Shepperson David of Nassington,
aged 78 years.
Passed away 22nd August 2020.
David was preceded in death by his parents John and Edith Shepperson, sister Marjorie Taylor and
son Steven Shepperson.
Left to treasure memories of David are his children Mark Shepperson and Lynne (Joe) McNamara, grandchildren Luke and Jack Shepperson, Chase
and Riley McNamara.
A private funeral service will take place.
Donations if desired for the NHS may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -