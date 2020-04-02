Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
David Smith Notice
SMITH David Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
20th March 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Judith.
Loving father to Jonathan and Jennie and a much loved "gran" to Emma and
Jack. Private committal service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April.
A memorial service will take place at
St. Botolph's Church, Longthorpe
at a later date when
circumstances permit.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
