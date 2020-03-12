|
|
|
WARD David Sydney Aged 75 years. Passed away peacefully at home on the 6th March 2020.
Loving husband of Jane.
Devoted dad of Stephen and Philip,
and father-in-law of Beverly and Donna. Much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 11.00am. Immediate family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for Parkinson's Peterborough Branch and Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service. Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020