|
|
|
Barnwell Dawn Marlene Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
23rd September 2020, aged 69 years.
Devoted Wife to Kevin and
loving Mum to Karen, Jane, Kevin and Susan, also a much loved Nan.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 16th October at
Peterborough Crematorium.
All flowers welcome or
donations in lieu can be made to
the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020