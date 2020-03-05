Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deane Molyneux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deane Molyneux

Notice Condolences

Deane Molyneux Notice
DEANE MAITLAND MOLYNEUX From Bury,
formerly of Stanground,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 80 years.

A loving husband, dad, grandad,
brother and uncle.
The funeral service is on
Tuesday 10th March 2020
at Fenland Crematorium
at 1.30pm.

By request family flowers only,
but donations in Deane's memory are for British Heart Foundation
and may be made on the day or sent
c/o Swearers Funeral Service,
Blenheim Road, Ramsey,
Cambs, PE26 1AL.
Tel: 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -