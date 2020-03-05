|
DEANE MAITLAND MOLYNEUX From Bury,
formerly of Stanground,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 23rd February 2020,
aged 80 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandad,
brother and uncle.
The funeral service is on
Tuesday 10th March 2020
at Fenland Crematorium
at 1.30pm.
By request family flowers only,
but donations in Deane's memory are for British Heart Foundation
and may be made on the day or sent
c/o Swearers Funeral Service,
Blenheim Road, Ramsey,
Cambs, PE26 1AL.
Tel: 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020