SPRIGGS Denis (Spriggy) Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Cheryll.
Much loved dad of Nicki, Jo and Jason. A dear grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed
by all the family.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 6th March, 12.30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
