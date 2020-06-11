|
ANNIS Dennis Passed away peacefully at home on
3rd June 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Sandra, treasured Dad to Lee and Kara, and an adored grandad to Ryan. Dennis will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A special thanks to Jane, Sue Ryder Hospice at Home and the District Nurses for their unwaivering support. Private funeral service. Donations in memory of Dennis for Sue Ryder Hospice at Home may be forwarded to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020