Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Hunt

Notice Condolences

Dennis Hunt Notice
HUNT Dennis Passed away peacefully
at Thorpe Hall Hospice on
Friday 20th December,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband to Linda.
Loving Dad to Richard,
Sarah and Rachel.
Father-in-Law to David.
Special Grandad to Lucas,
Abbey, Nicole and Chloe.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 13:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to be made for
Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
2 Bretton Court, Peterborough
PE3 8DU, 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -