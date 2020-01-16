|
|
|
HUNT Dennis Passed away peacefully
at Thorpe Hall Hospice on
Friday 20th December,
aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband to Linda.
Loving Dad to Richard,
Sarah and Rachel.
Father-in-Law to David.
Special Grandad to Lucas,
Abbey, Nicole and Chloe.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 13:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to be made for
Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
2 Bretton Court, Peterborough
PE3 8DU, 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020