|
|
|
Milner Dennis George Aged 83 years.
Passed away
peacefully in hospital
on the 14th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Much loved dad of Adam,
Mandy, Sharon and Claire.
Loving father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad and brother.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Peter's Church, Yaxley on
Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes may be sent to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel; 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020