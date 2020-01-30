|
|
|
WILLIAMS Dennis Passed away peacefully on the 12th of January 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie,
loving dad of Debbie & Michael,
also a special grandad of Eva.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium at 11am
on the 14th February 2020.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations may be made in lieu at the service to Alzheimer's Society & Prostate Cancer UK.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020