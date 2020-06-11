Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Harwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Harwin

Notice Condolences

Derek Harwin Notice
Harwin. Derek Wilfred
"Pip"
Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st June 2020, aged 74 years at Park Vista Care Home, formerly of Werrington.A loving son of the late Florence and Joseph, brother of Johanna and brother-in-law to David and a loving dad and grandad. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Bretton Crematorium on 16th June at 11.30am. Donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind.Enquiries to Eye Funeralcare.High Street, Eye Tel: 01733 222501
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -