Harwin. Derek Wilfred
"Pip"
Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st June 2020, aged 74 years at Park Vista Care Home, formerly of Werrington.A loving son of the late Florence and Joseph, brother of Johanna and brother-in-law to David and a loving dad and grandad. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Bretton Crematorium on 16th June at 11.30am. Donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind.Enquiries to Eye Funeralcare.High Street, Eye Tel: 01733 222501
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020