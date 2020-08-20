|
Garfield Diana Mary Sadly passed away after a long illness on 9th August 2020, aged 77 years.
Loving wife of the late Patrick, beloved mum of Matthew and Nicholas, devoted nanny to Harry and Charlotte and special mother-in-law to
Kirsty and Giovanna.
She will be dearly missed.
Due to current circumstances and restrictions a private family funeral
will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
1st September 2020 at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
R J Scholes,
Deeping St James,
Tel: 01778 380659.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020