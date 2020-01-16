Home

Wagstaffe Diana 'Di' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 23rd December, aged 75, after a short illness .
Much loved sister to Steve and Frank, aunt to Sarah and Tom and a friend
to many especially Steph and Tony.
Funeral service at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday
23rd January 2020 at 3pm.
Diana has requested that no black
be worn and no flowers; donations
to ICU at Peterborough City Hospital may be given at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
