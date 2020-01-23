Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Murray

Notice Condolences

Diane Murray Notice
MURRAY Diane (Di) Passed away unexpectedly and tragically after a short illness at home on 4th January 2020, aged 61 years.
Much loved and treasured wife of Geoffrey, mother of Paul and Stuart and grandmother of Jessica, Ben,
Jack and Archie.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 5th February, 12.00 noon
at South Lincolnshire Crematorium (Surfleet near Spalding).
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, for National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -