|
|
|
BROOKS Dietlinde 'Linda' Passed away peacefully at home on 24th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother to Hedda, Clive and the late Michael. Also a much loved
grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 14th February, 12 noon at
All Saints Church, Paston, followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome or donations,
if preferred, may be made to
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020