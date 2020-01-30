Home

Djuro Bukva

Djuro Bukva Notice
Bukva Djuro Passed away peacefully on
21st January 2020, aged 92 years.
Now lovingly reunited with his beloved late wife Giovanna. Cherished Dad, Grandad (Deda) and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10:45am at St. Margaret's Church, Fletton, followed by the burial
at Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be left at the service in respect of the church. Enquiries can be made to the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
