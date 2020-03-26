|
|
|
NARDUCCI Donata (Tina) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 9th March,
aged 80.
Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo,
loving mum to Angela and Maria and a devoted grandmother to her beloved grandchildren, Jake, Milo and Casper.
Donata will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service cannot take place in church and will take place graveside at
Fletton Cemetery at 11.30am.
Flowers are welcome, but the family would greatly appreciate donations to The British Heart Foundation either at the funeral or into Donata's Gift of Hope Fundraising Memorial Page at https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/
in-memory/donata-narducci
Flowers to Peterborough & District Funeral Services Ltd, 207 Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3NT.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020