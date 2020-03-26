Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donata Narducci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donata Narducci

Notice Condolences

Donata Narducci Notice
NARDUCCI Donata (Tina) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 9th March,
aged 80.
Beloved wife of the late Vincenzo,
loving mum to Angela and Maria and a devoted grandmother to her beloved grandchildren, Jake, Milo and Casper.
Donata will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service cannot take place in church and will take place graveside at
Fletton Cemetery at 11.30am.
Flowers are welcome, but the family would greatly appreciate donations to The British Heart Foundation either at the funeral or into Donata's Gift of Hope Fundraising Memorial Page at https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/
in-memory/donata-narducci
Flowers to Peterborough & District Funeral Services Ltd, 207 Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3NT.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -