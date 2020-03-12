|
|
|
Butcher Doreen Mary Passed away peacefully
on 1st March 2020,
aged 92 years.
Loving mother of John, Jill, Lynn,
the late Stephen and their spouses.
She will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Funeral takes place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK
at the service or sent c/o
W & W G West,
1 Love Lane, Wisbech,
PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020