|
|
|
Danil Doreen Ellen Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th October at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 91 years. Beloved wife to Vytas and cherished mother to William and mother-in-law to Susan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 2nd November at St Michael's Church, Stanground at 11:00am followed by the committal at Eastfield Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020