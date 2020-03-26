|
|
|
HUGGINS Doreen Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 16th March 2020,
aged 88 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 31st March, 4.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Donations if desired, in lieu
of flowers, may be made to
Cancer Research UK at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020