|
|
|
COOPER Doris Muriel Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
13th July 2020, aged 100 years.
Devoted wife of the late Pete.
Loving mum of Susan, Ruth, Irene
and Richard. A special mother-in-law of Jeff, Kevin, Peter and Mandy. A much-loved nan of Michelle, Rachel, Lisa, Emma, Laura, Nathan and the late Samantha. A proud great grandma
and great nannie, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Monday 27th July, at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, may be made
to East Anglian Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 23, 2020