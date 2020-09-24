Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Taylor

Notice Condolences

Doris Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Doris Joan
Passed away on 6th September, 2020, aged 98 years.

Much loved mum to Sandra, Charles, Anne and Susan.

Loving Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and
Great-Great-Grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, 1st October, at Eastfield Cemetery for immediate family only, however all floral tributes are welcomed.

All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Telephone 01733763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -