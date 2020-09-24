|
TAYLOR Doris Joan
Passed away on 6th September, 2020, aged 98 years.
Much loved mum to Sandra, Charles, Anne and Susan.
Loving Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and
Great-Great-Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, 1st October, at Eastfield Cemetery for immediate family only, however all floral tributes are welcomed.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Telephone 01733763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020