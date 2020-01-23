Home

CORNEY Dorothy Peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on
10th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alf. Much loved mum of Janice, Adrian and Matthew. Mother in law of John and Linda.
Loving nan and great nan.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey on
Wednesday 5th February, 1.15pm, followed by committal at
Fenland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for Guide Dogs and Dementia UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral
Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
