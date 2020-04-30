|
DAINTITH Dorothy Passed away peacefully on 21/04/2020 at Avery House Care Home aged 97 years, the family would like to thank all the staff for caring for Dorothy .
Beloved wife to the late Jim.
Dearest mum to Beryl, James and the late Janice. Loving mother in law to Pauline. A treasured grandmother to Rebecca, Mandy and
great grandmother to Merlin.
Sister to the late June and Aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 12th May, with close family attending. If you wish to send flowers or cards please contact
Co-operative Funeral Care
on 01733 565415.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020