|
|
|
DAWES Dorothy Margaret
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
October 8th 2020, aged 85.
Loving wife to the late John,
much loved Mum to Stephen and
wife Kathy, Grandy to grandchildren John and Elizabeth and
great-grand children John,
Phoebe and lmogen.
Due to the present Covid situation
a private cremation for family was arranged at Boston on
October 27th which celebrated her
full and well lived life.
Dorothy was well known in Peterborough having been a Magistrate for over 32 years and was given the rare accolade of being
'the Mother of the
Peterborough bench."
She was involved throughout her life with many organisations in the area including President of Orton Longueville Wl, a Parish councillor,
part of Mothers Union, a flower arranger at church, a councillor at the family planning clinic, a teaching assistant, a painter with The Welland, a prolific knitter and Chairman of governors of Orton Hall girls school.
Latterly she became President of Inner Wheel, and Chairman of the
Ladies Cancer UK Luncheon club and President of Ladies Probus.
Many have written to the family to tell of their thanks for her abilty to listen to those in pain, trouble, worry or
grief and to offer practical
advice if asked for.
She is sadly missed by all.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020