Hurst Dorothy Mary
nee Hetherington Died peacefully at home after a short illness on 4th October. Beloved wife of John and mum to Helen, also much loved aunt, cousin, god-mother and friend to many. The Funeral Service will be held on 14th October at St Mary's Church, Orton Waterville followed by burial in Orton Waterville Cemetery. Due to current restrictions attendance will be by invitation only. Family flowers only please. Charity donations may be made at dorothyhurst.muchloved.com.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
