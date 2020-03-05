|
|
|
OSBORNE Dorothy Passed away peacefully at
Werrington Lodge Care Home on
20th February 2020 aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late Wilfred,
dearest mum, sister, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
at Elton Methodist Chapel on the
18th March 2020 at 10am followed
by a burial at Elton churchyard. Donations may be made at the
service to Elton Methodist Chapel.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Tel - 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020