Thompson Dorothy Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020 at Cherry Blossom Care Home,
aged 88 years.
Now lovingly reunited with her
beloved husband Kenneth.
Loving Mother to Carolynne,
Nan to Nick and Leesa and
Great Nanny to Cadence.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Donations, if desired may be made to The Dogs Trust in Dorothy's memory.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020