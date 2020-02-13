|
LEVERIDGE Douglas Frank
'Frank' Sadly passed away on
8th January 2020 aged 78 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Ivy, cherished and devoted Dad
of Sarah and very special
Father-in-law of the late Leslie.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 26th February at
St.Mary's Church, Whittlesey at
12.30 followed by interment
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
can be made in lieu for the
British Heart Foundation at the service.
Further enquiries to
H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
PE7 1TT. Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020