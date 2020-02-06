|
WILSON Douglas Andrew
(Dougie) Aged 100 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 27th January 2020,
with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of the late Ann.
Much loved dad of Carol and
father-in-law of John.
Devoted grandad of Mark and Clare. Loving great grandad of
Lauren, Katlyn, Libby and Samuel.
Dear great great grandad of Nathan. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice , Peterborough
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020