Boulter Edith Passed peacefully away at
Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge on 14th July 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of Roger,
mother of Katie and Paul and grandmother of Sam, James, Simeon,
Andrew, Isaac and Benjamin. A private burial took place at Wigston Cemetery, Leicestershire on 5th August 2020, followed by a thanksgiving service at Brookside Methodist Church, Peterborough.
Any donations may be made to Tearfund at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Paul-Boulter1
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020