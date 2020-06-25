Home

Dunthorne (nee Mucklin)
Edna Veronica Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 14th June 2020.
Devoted and loving wife
of Albert (deceased).
A treasured mother of Malcolm
and Ian. Dearest mother-in-law of Susan and Alison. Much loved nan
to Sean, Samantha, Karen, Daniel and Karl. Also a precious great-nan.
The funeral service will be held at Eastfield Cemetery, on Friday 3rd July at 3:30pm, followed by interment.
Floral tributes may be sent to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 25, 2020
