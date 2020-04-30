|
SHARMAN "TED"
Edward Passed away suddenly on Sunday 19th April 2020, aged 92 years, at
Kettering General Hospital,
Coronary Care Unit.
A much loved Husband of Iris Joan,
a loving Dad to
Linda, Christine and Chris.
A special Grandad to Lisa and Charles, Victoria and Matt, Catriona and Tom,
and a proud Great Grandad of
Georgia, Emily, Dylan and Kelsey.
The Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Immediate family only
will be attending the service.
Donations if desired, in memory of Ted may be sent to a .
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020