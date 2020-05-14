Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Effie Scotney

Effie Scotney Notice
SCOTNEY Effie Passed away peacefully on the
3rd May at the Elms Nursing Home,
Whittlesey, aged 93 years.
Effie, devoted wife of the late Frank and cherished mum of John, Janet and Mick, son and daughter-in-law Alan and Julie. Nan to Ian, Jo and husband Jamie, Stephen and Christopher and Nanny Fifi to Maddi and Harvey.
Funeral details to be announced
at a later date.
Enquiries to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020
