|
|
|
SCOTNEY Effie Passed away peacefully on the 3rd May at the Elms Nursing Home, Whittlesey, aged 93 years. Effie, devoted wife of the late Frank and cherished mum of
John, Janet and Mick, son and daughter in law of Alan and Julie,
Nan to Ian, Jo and husband Jamie, Stephen and Christopher and
Nanny Fifi to Maddi and Harvey.
The funeral service will be private due to current circumstances. Donations,
if desired, in memory of Effie for Royal Mencap Society may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020