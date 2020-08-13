Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Resources
More Obituaries for Effie Scotney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Scotney

Notice Condolences

Effie Scotney Notice
SCOTNEY Effie Passed away peacefully on the 3rd May at the Elms Nursing Home, Whittlesey, aged 93 years. Effie, devoted wife of the late Frank and cherished mum of
John, Janet and Mick, son and daughter in law of Alan and Julie,
Nan to Ian, Jo and husband Jamie, Stephen and Christopher and
Nanny Fifi to Maddi and Harvey.
The funeral service will be private due to current circumstances. Donations,
if desired, in memory of Effie for Royal Mencap Society may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -